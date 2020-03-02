Day-long event benefits United Way of the Greater Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was an action-packed day on the ice Monday to benefit a good cause.

Environment One Corporation hosted a day-long event at the Schenectady Curling Club with proceeds going to the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

The United Way said these types of events are critical for people around the region who need an extra hand.

“Problems are not getting any easier to solve, and people are struggling now more than ever, so for us, we’re in that fight every day,” United Way of the Greater Capital Region President and CEO Peter Gannon said. “And, so, when we have partners like Environment One, who can put together something like this to give us the resources to go out there and support the community, that’s a huge win for us.”