Daughter describes anguish over not being with elderly mother while she’s being treated for COVID-19

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Loved ones of elderly patients with COVID-19 are struggling with the fact that they can’t be there by their side.

Adult children are now grappling with the very real possibility that their mom or dad may never come home.

Julie Pietrak’s mother, Clara, was one of four residents of Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont to test positive for the coronavirus. Julie says her mother is now on a ventilator and is sedated.

She spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker via Zoom about what it’s like to wait and wonder what’s going on from a distance.

“It’s really awful that you can’t be with them. I look at it that I’m just fortunate enough that I got a chance to speak with her. I just want to hug her, and I just want her to be around.”

LATEST STORIES: