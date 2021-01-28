Data Privacy Day: Here’s how you can outsmart scammers

(NEWS10) – Jan. 28 is Data Privacy Day, an international effort to empower people and businesses to protect their privacy and safeguard data. The day also serves as a reminder to review who and what platforms have your information.

While you may think there is nothing you can do to stop a cyberattack, there are some best practices that consumers and businesses can do to help guard against losing important personal information to cyber thieves, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau and the National Cyber Security Alliance offer the following suggestions to help you secure the privacy of your personal information: