Daniel Prude solidarity march held in Albany

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude, on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. Video of Prude, a Black man who had run naked through the streets of the western New York city, died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, by his family. Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A solidarity march in honor of Daniel Prude began at Townsend Park in Albany. Prude died after an encounter with Rochester Police back in March, and his death has sparked protests in the city of Rochester.

Those who took part in Thursday’s march walked down to the Capitol building to make their voices heard. They called for defunding the police and an end to police brutality.

“When we say defund the police, we are not saying abolish the police; we are saying that we want the police defunded so that they can get proper training or they can put the money elsewhere like in communities and so police can have proper training on social rules and things like that,” Legacy Casanova, local activist said.

The march organizer said they are hoping to get the attention of Governor Andrew Cuomo so that change can happen.

LATEST STORIES