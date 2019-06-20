Dairy Queen offering free ice cream to celebrate start of Summer

(NEWS10) Just in time for the official start of summer – Dairy Queen is giving you a sweet treat for free!

All day this Friday, the fast food chain is offering free cones to celebrate the summer solstice. To get in on the deal, simply download the free dairy queen mobile app. From there, you’ll get a single-use mobile coupon.

The coupon allows customers to choose from an orange dreamsicle-dipped cone, a chocolate-dipped cone, or the regular vanilla cones.

The offer is only valid if combined with a purchase.

To download the app, click here.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.