Dairy drive-thru food distribution event at Saratoga County Fairgrounds

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A food giveaway will be offering 8.6 tons of milk, produce, and dairy products to the needy at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds at 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

While supplies last at the drive-thru event, each vehicle can receive up to two gallons of milk, one box with 20 pounds of produce, and one box with 20 pounds of dairy items. With these limits in place, their stock should be enough to process and feed about 800 cars.

No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution, and no walk-ups will be allowed. People must stay in their cars and let event organizers deliver boxes of food either to their open trunks, or through their windows.

