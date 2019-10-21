Daily Gazette co-workers remember mail carrier killed on job

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christine Rossi’s death came as a shock to many of her co-workers at the Daily Gazette after police say she was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Saturday morning.

Rossi’s co-workers remember her as a hard worker who was admired in the community.

Rossi and her husband, Gene, delivered hundreds of papers seven days a week. That dedication not unnoticed by her boss Brian Zarelli and Daily Gazette customers.

“They would always mention to us how much they appreciated Chris’ service,” Zarelli said. “It’s not super common people speaking that highly of carriers,” he said.

Police say Ronald Carpenter was behind the wheel that morning. Carpenter’s still at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility awaiting a future court appearance.

“[They’re] sick, if [they’re] tired, no matter what, getting the job done. And that’s what people don’t often see, but the people who do see it like Chris and Gene’s customers have an extra appreciation for it,” Zarelli said.

Zarelli told NEWS10 ABC the owners of the Daily Gazette have reached out to the family to help in any way they can.