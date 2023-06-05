ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of Father’s Day, The City of Albany and Air Force Reserve are hosting Dad Fest at the Washington Park Parade Grounds on June 18. The event is free, and features a classic car show presented by Park Albany, live music, and more!

In case of inclement weather, Dad Fest will be postponed until June 25. The schedule of events is:

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Class Car Show presented by Park Albany The inner roads of Washington Park will be lined with hundreds of cars. 20% of registration goes towards the Henry Johnson Vet House of Albany.



3 – 4 p.m. Mixed Roots

For more information on Dad Fest, visit www.albanyevents.org or contact (518) 434-2032. For information about the car show and to register your vehicle, click here.