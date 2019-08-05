D.A.’s Office: Man responsible for fatal Albany shooting won’t be charged

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting last spring on Clinton Street will not be charged with murder, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Raytice Dickson pulled the trigger on Clinton Avenue last April, but he will not be charged with the death of Damien Sanders, 38. the DA’s office says they believe Dickson was defending a third person when he shot Sanders. Sanders is believed to have had a knife and to have been fighting another man.

Dickson was indicted for criminal possession of a weapon in June 2019.