Cyber Monday brings new opportunity for local online business

Small business Saturday has come and gone but Cyber Monday may bring new opportunities for local retailers. According to the Nation Retail Federation, e-commerce is up nearly 37% this quarter.

Mitchell Smith is a graphic designer who combines Albany history his designs to create nostalgic hats, shirts, and tote bags at his business Hemstitch Mill.

“I found that people from Albany are really proud to be from Albany.”

And that pride seems to have only grown online the past few months. Plus, according to a study by Impacts Experience, Americans are spending an average of 8 hours online a day. That’s a hour and a half more than they did last year.

Smith sells his merchandise on the social media platform, Instagram, his website, and on the online retail cooperative, Capital Region Handmade at CapitalRegionHandmade.com.