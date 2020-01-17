Cyber attack takes down Town of Colonie computer system

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie is recovering from a cyber attack late Wednesday night that brought down the town’s computer system.
According to the Town Attorney’s Office, the town discovered they was under a cyber attack late Wednesday night. Town representatives took steps to minimize the effects of the attack and immediately called in a team of experts, as well as the Colonie Police Department.
Town officials say no personal data of any kind was stolen and all public health and safety services are functioning normally. However, the town’s computer system remains down. Officials hope to have the system restored early next week.