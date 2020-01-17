Cyber attack takes down Town of Colonie computer system

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop in Florida. Riviera Beach, Fla., agreed to pay $600,000 in ransom to hackers who took over its computer system, the latest in thousands of attacks worldwide aimed at extorting money from governments and businesses. Spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the city of 35,000 residents has been working with outside security consultants, who recommended the ransom be paid. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie is recovering from a cyber attack late Wednesday night that brought down the town’s computer system.

According to the Town Attorney’s Office, the town discovered they was under a cyber attack late Wednesday night. Town representatives took steps to minimize the effects of the attack and immediately called in a team of experts, as well as the Colonie Police Department.

Town officials say no personal data of any kind was stolen and all public health and safety services are functioning normally. However, the town’s computer system remains down. Officials hope to have the system restored early next week.