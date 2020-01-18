Cyber attack pushes local town to strengthen its own security

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Moreau Town Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz wants the town to strengthen its cyber security following recent ransomware attacks in the Capital Region.

Kusnierz is requesting the town to add new machines, new software, and to contract a new IT provider.

The push came after the town was subject to a ransomware attack on Christmas Day.

“We all know there’s no 100 percent full proof system out there, but we’re focused on ensuring we have the best management practices in place that will mitigate the potential for this happening again,” Kusnierz said.

Moreau’s IT contractor was the one directly hit by the attack, impacting all of its customers.

Kusnierz said they’re lucky they added more security earlier in the year. The town also has insurance against a cyber attack totaling $250,000, with a $1,000 deductible.

The City of Albany is reported to have paid $300,000 to restore its systems after a ransomware attack last year, and Albany International Airport is reported to have paid under six figures to restore theirs.

“We’re very fortunate that we didn’t have to spend any money to get that information back,” Kusnierz.

At the upcoming town board meeting, the town asks residents to come out to learn more about ransomware attacks so they don’t find themselves in a similar situation.