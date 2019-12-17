CUTE SNOW DAY ANNOUNCEMENT: Wynantskill 4-5 Grade Chorus says… ‘No school today!’

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wynantskill UFSD Grade 4-5 Chorus has a message for all Wynantskill students… THERE’S NO SCHOOL TODAY!

The school district announced its closure on Tuesday due to winter weather beginning early Tuesday morning and expected to continue into Tuesday evening through a video post on Facebook.

In the video, the chorus of fourth and fifth grade students bounces along and sings about the joy of discovering that school is out for the day.

“Now that dawn is breaking, I jump up from my bed,” sings the chorus. “And yes, I still remember what the weatherman had said. I rush right to the window, to see if he is right. Everything is SNOWY WHITE!”

Have a safe and fun snow day everyone!