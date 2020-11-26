Customers pick up farm-to-table meals at Indian Ladder Farms

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indian Ladder Farms worked hard on Wednesday to help take some of the stress out of Thanksgiving meal preparation.

The family owned farm said that the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention is urging smaller holiday gatherings and restaurants are not able to host large parties, so they wanted to be able to provide people with farm-to-table meals.

Customers stopped by the Altamont farm Wednesday to pick up their orders. Manager Laura Ten Eyck said the dinners were made for 10 people, and they include a variety of foods.

“The turkey we smoked here on the farm with applewood from the farm in our smoker, and we have a bunch of different sides of vegetables that have come from the farm or other local farms,” she said. “And as well as pies that we’ve made here. And so it’s just sort of a nice alternative to putting on a big spread at home.”

Ten Eyck said customers were relieved to have the stress free option to have a delicious Thanksgiving dinner.