BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Curtis Lumber announced Wednesday a partnership with several local companies in the construction industry to help graduating seniors at WSWHE BOCES and Questar III BOCES in Career and Tech Ed programs. The company has spearheaded an effort to provide over 250 tool bags filled with some starter items in support of the graduates, who are entering the workforce in the areas of Construction, Heavy Equipment, HVAC, and Welding.

Participating companies:

Belmonte Builders

Bennett Contracting

Callanan Industries

DeGraff Bloom Customer Builders

DA Collins

Hoosick Valley Contractors

Malta Development

Munter Enterprises

North Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters

Otterbeck Builders

Teakwood Builders

Trojanski Builders

Turner Construction,

Weyerhaeuser

Witt Construction

The tool bags will be given to students per this schedule:

June 6: 12:45 PM Questar III BOCES (131 Union Turnpike, Hudson)

June 7: WSWHE BOCES 8:30 AM class and 12:00 PM class (1051 Dix Ave, Hudson Falls)

June 10: WSHWE BOCES 8:30 AM class and 12:00 PM class (15 Henning Rd, Saratoga Springs)

June 14: 9:30 AM Questar III BOCES (35 Colleen Rd, Troy)

“The trades are in desperate need of labor,” stated Doug Ford, Vice President, at Curtis Lumber. “We

wanted to do something to show our support and appreciation for students embarking on a career in the

trades.”

The multi-company partnership is a continuation of a workforce development task force that spawned out of the Saratoga Builders Association. The group has grown in breadth and depth and now includes over 50 companies around the state.