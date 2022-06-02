BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Curtis Lumber announced Wednesday a partnership with several local companies in the construction industry to help graduating seniors at WSWHE BOCES and Questar III BOCES in Career and Tech Ed programs. The company has spearheaded an effort to provide over 250 tool bags filled with some starter items in support of the graduates, who are entering the workforce in the areas of Construction, Heavy Equipment, HVAC, and Welding.
Participating companies:
- Belmonte Builders
- Bennett Contracting
- Callanan Industries
- DeGraff Bloom Customer Builders
- DA Collins
- Hoosick Valley Contractors
- Malta Development
- Munter Enterprises
- North Atlantic State Regional Council of Carpenters
- Otterbeck Builders
- Teakwood Builders
- Trojanski Builders
- Turner Construction,
- Weyerhaeuser
- Witt Construction
The tool bags will be given to students per this schedule:
- June 6: 12:45 PM Questar III BOCES (131 Union Turnpike, Hudson)
- June 7: WSWHE BOCES 8:30 AM class and 12:00 PM class (1051 Dix Ave, Hudson Falls)
- June 10: WSHWE BOCES 8:30 AM class and 12:00 PM class (15 Henning Rd, Saratoga Springs)
- June 14: 9:30 AM Questar III BOCES (35 Colleen Rd, Troy)
“The trades are in desperate need of labor,” stated Doug Ford, Vice President, at Curtis Lumber. “We
wanted to do something to show our support and appreciation for students embarking on a career in the
trades.”
The multi-company partnership is a continuation of a workforce development task force that spawned out of the Saratoga Builders Association. The group has grown in breadth and depth and now includes over 50 companies around the state.