Crossgates Mall experiencing spike in violence

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks caused by teenagers who’ve randomly assaulted mall patrons.

Much of the violence has been attributed to 16- and 17-year olds who are assaulting other people at the mall. Police said the teens are occasionally armed with knives and, or guns.

When NEWS10 ABC reached out to Crossgates for comment, they said they are aware of the incidents by a small number of patrons, and they are broadening the scope of their security policy to compensate for the new disruptions.

Their full statement reads: