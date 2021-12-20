Crossgates Mall experiencing spike in violence

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks caused by teenagers who’ve randomly assaulted mall patrons.
Much of the violence has been attributed to 16- and 17-year olds who are assaulting other people at the mall. Police said the teens are occasionally armed with knives and, or guns.
When NEWS10 ABC reached out to Crossgates for comment, they said they are aware of the incidents by a small number of patrons, and they are broadening the scope of their security policy to compensate for the new disruptions.
Their full statement reads:
“At Crossgates, our goal is to ensure that all guests have a continuous, safe and enjoyable shopping, dining and entertainment experience. It’s why we have comprehensive safety protocols, and why we continually re-evaluate our efforts on an annual basis to make sure we’re consistent with the evolution of similar safety policies at other major retail complexes, including the Mall of America in Minneapolis.
While the overwhelming majority of visitors to Crossgates act responsibly (99.9%), a very small percentage have been responsible for isolated disruptions. We don’t intend to allow that small percentage to damage the experience of our tenants or guests. Based on recent discussions with our law enforcement partners — as well as feedback from tenants, guests, and community leaders — we recently broadened the scope of Parental Escort Policy, which has been well received by our tenants and effective in minimizing disruptions.
We’re thankful for the tireless efforts by our security team, community partners and local law enforcement agencies that make Crossgates a year-round family-friendly destination.”