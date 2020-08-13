Crossgates looking to fill openings with virtual job fair

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is hosting a virtual job fair as stores and restaurants look to expand their teams.
Pyramid Management Group, which owns the mall, said there are hundreds of jobs available.
The virtual job fair will run until August 31 with new jobs posted daily.
Click HERE to see a full list of openings.
