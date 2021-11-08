Crossgates hosting job fair ahead of holiday season

by: Sara Rizzo

Crossgates Mall

A 2019 file photo of shoppers inside Crossgates Mall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall and the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with CDTA, will be hosting a “Get Hired!” job fair on November 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crossgates. More than 30 businesses from the Capital Region and retailers in Crossgates will be in attendance.

Businesses hiring include:

  • Spectrum Mobile
  • USPS
  • New York State Police
  • CDTA
  • Regal Cinemas
  • UG2 – Crossgates Housekeeping
  • Allied Universal – Crossgates Security
  • Starbucks
  • Michael Kors
  • Burlington
  • Crossgates Management Office
  • Urban Outfitters
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Trustco Bank
  • Price Chopper/Market 32

The various businesses are looking to hire seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. You can stop by the Crossgates Management booth to receive a full list of businesses hiring within Crossgates for the holiday season.

For more information on the job fair can be found on the Crossgates website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

