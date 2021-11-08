Crossgates hosting job fair ahead of holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall and the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with CDTA, will be hosting a “Get Hired!” job fair on November 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crossgates. More than 30 businesses from the Capital Region and retailers in Crossgates will be in attendance.

Businesses hiring include:

Spectrum Mobile

USPS

New York State Police

CDTA

Regal Cinemas

UG2 – Crossgates Housekeeping

Allied Universal – Crossgates Security

Starbucks

Michael Kors

Burlington

Crossgates Management Office

Urban Outfitters

Victoria’s Secret

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Trustco Bank

Price Chopper/Market 32

The various businesses are looking to hire seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. You can stop by the Crossgates Management booth to receive a full list of businesses hiring within Crossgates for the holiday season.

For more information on the job fair can be found on the Crossgates website.