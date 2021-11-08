Crossgates hosting job fair ahead of holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall and the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with CDTA, will be hosting a “Get Hired!” job fair on November 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Crossgates. More than 30 businesses from the Capital Region and retailers in Crossgates will be in attendance.
Businesses hiring include:
- Spectrum Mobile
- USPS
- New York State Police
- CDTA
- Regal Cinemas
- UG2 – Crossgates Housekeeping
- Allied Universal – Crossgates Security
- Starbucks
- Michael Kors
- Burlington
- Crossgates Management Office
- Urban Outfitters
- Victoria’s Secret
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Trustco Bank
- Price Chopper/Market 32
The various businesses are looking to hire seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. You can stop by the Crossgates Management booth to receive a full list of businesses hiring within Crossgates for the holiday season.
For more information on the job fair can be found on the Crossgates website.