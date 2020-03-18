Crossgates and Aviation among malls set to close Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pyramid Management Group, the company that owns Crossgates and Aviation Mall among others across New York, announced Wednesday that they will be closing the interiors of all of their malls and the individual stores inside effective 8 p.m. Thursday.

“We are in unprecedented times and understand the direction from New York State is the result of the presence of the Coronavirus in the communities we serve,” said Stephen Congel, chief executive officer, Pyramid Management Group. “We respect the decision to further enhance community mitigation and reduce density for the greater good of our community, tenants, guests and employees.”

The decision follows an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo to close down businesses where possible in order to reduce risk of spreading coronavirus.

The company detailed that stores with exterior entrances, such as Target, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods, would have the option of remaining open.

The full list of closed malls is as follows:

Aviation Mall — Queensbury, NY

Champlain Centre — Champlain, NY

Crossgates — Albany, NY

Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY

Destiny USA — Syracuse, NY

Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY

Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY

Salmon Run Mall — Watertown, NY

Sangertown Square — New Hartford, NY

Walden Galleria — Buffalo, NY

