Prison reform advocates plan 24-hour protest at NYS Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal justice reform advocates say they are set to begin an “overnight action,” a 24-hour protest, at the New York State Capitol at noon on Monday.

With the state legislative body returning to Albany Monday, organizers say they’re rallying to demand that legislators pass:

Elder Parole Act : Make it easier to evaluate and parole medically vulnerable prisoners or detainees over 55 who have served 15 years or more

: Make it easier to evaluate and parole medically vulnerable prisoners or detainees over 55 who have served 15 years or more Fair and Timely Parole Act : Provide more meaningful review of prisoners or detainees already eligible for parole

: Provide more meaningful review of prisoners or detainees already eligible for parole HALT Solitary Confinement Act: Replace solitary confinement with humane and effective alternatives

They’re rallying on at West Capitol Park on State Street.

Participating groups include the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, #HALTsolitary Campaign, VOCAL-NY, Parole Preparation Project, and Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration.

EMERGENCY: The NY legislature returns to Albany Monday and is once again planning to abandon people in prison and turn a blind eye to the racist torture & death behind bars. Rise up with us for a 24-hour action this Monday in Albany to demand they #FreeOurElders & #HALTsolitary. pic.twitter.com/yNvmw4QEJ6 — Release Aging People in Prison Campaign (@RAPPcampaign) July 18, 2020

