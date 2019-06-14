Crime victims’ names added to state memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The names of 35 crime victims have been added to the New York State Crime Victims Memorial Brick Walkway.

It was a somber tribute to victims of crime across the state. Hundreds of names are engraved on bricks that pave the Empire State Plaza.

On Friday, 35 new names were added to the memorial at the annual ceremony. Their names were spoke aloud by their loved ones.

Some of those names belong to local victims.

Michaela MacVilla finished her shift at the Stewart’s Shops in St. Johnsville and seemingly vanished. Her body was discovered a week later.

Josh Laveck’s lifeless body was discovered on the porch of his Fort Plain home after three men conspired to kill him over a $160 debt.

Joseph Davis was killed in a shooting outside Club Phoenix last October.

Megan Maclean’s body was found just over a year ago in a wooded area near her Rensselaer County home. A suspicious death investigation has not yielded any arrests.

For Maclean’s case, and many others, the inscription on the memorial speaks volumes: “May Justice Prevail.”