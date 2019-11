ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Services at the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center are expanding.

It has added two new positions: a crime victim caseworker and a child crime victim therapist.

The caseworker will focus on serving those in the Hilltowns, and the therapist will be working with residents countywide.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the new additions will ensure the rural communities will have better access to services.