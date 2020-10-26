Sinkhole swallows trees, light pole in Troy; shuts down traffic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working on a water main break in the City of Troy. King Street between Federal Street and River Street is closed so they can repair the break. The water main break opened a sizable sinkhole that swallowed a tree.
National Grid is on the scene as it appears a light pole may have fallen into the sinkhole.
City officials are asking motorists to use 6th Avenue as a detour. Some residents in the area may experience loss of water pressure and/or discolored water.
The Rensselaer County Office Building and the Department of Social Services offices in Flanigan Square closed at 3:30 p.m. on Monday due to the water main break.
