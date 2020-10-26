Sinkhole swallows trees, light pole in Troy; shuts down traffic

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working on a water main break in the City of Troy. King Street between Federal Street and River Street is closed so they can repair the break. The water main break opened a sizable sinkhole that swallowed a tree.

National Grid is on the scene as it appears a light pole may have fallen into the sinkhole.

City officials are asking motorists to use 6th Avenue as a detour. Some residents in the area may experience loss of water pressure and/or discolored water.

Crews are now digging up tree roots and cutting down branches of the trees that were swallowed by the sinkhole. Traffic in the area is being rerouted to 6th Avenue. https://t.co/EFJMJBUBRk pic.twitter.com/u7aYeyQffs — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) October 26, 2020

The Rensselaer County Office Building and the Department of Social Services offices in Flanigan Square closed at 3:30 p.m. on Monday due to the water main break.

