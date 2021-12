A water main break closed part of South Swan Street in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are working to repave a portion of South Swan Street after a water main break.

The South Mall Arterial is open but the ramp to get off onto South Swan Street remains closed.

Officials from the Albany Water Department said residents in the area may experience water discoloration. They said the water is not harmful.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.