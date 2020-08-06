Crews searching for missing swimmer in Hudson River in Hadley

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are in the Town of Hadley where they are searching for a missing swimmer in the Hudson River.

New York State Police and state forest rangers were at the scene Thursday. A helicopter could also be seen flying overhead, and crews blocked off a portion of Rockwell Street.

Neighbors said the bridge in the area is a spot that people often try to jump from.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

