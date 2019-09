MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to a HAZMAT situation and fire at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories located on State Route 145.

Several fire departments are on the scene including Schoharie County HAZMAT.

Route 145 is closed in both directions at the Middleburgh Diner.

Fire officials say a call came in as a fire in the building with hazardous materials in the building.

No word on injuries. The shelter in place was lifted.