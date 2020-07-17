Friday morning house sends five to hospital, fire considered suspicious

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The early morning house fire that sent four residents and a firefighter to the hospital with injuries is being considered suspicious in nature, according to Deputy Police Chief Daniel DeWolf.

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said the four residents had varying injuries and said the fire broke out at a home on Third Street.

One firefighter sustained second-degree burns and is being treated at the hospital. One man who was inside when the fire started jumped from the second-floor window to escape.

Multiple crews responded to the two-alarm fire. Mayor Patrick Madden was also at the scene and was seen speaking to the fire chief. McMahon said Mayor Madden is an involved mayor who attends fire scenes when he can.

Troy Police, Troy Fire and State Fire are working together on the investigation.

LATEST STORIES