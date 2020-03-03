Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Crews respond to serious accident on Rte. 4 in North Greenbush

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a traffic accident in North Greenbush Monday night.

The accident took place on Route 4, and the road will be closed between Valleyview Boulevard and Cumberland Farms.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play