NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were called to a traffic accident in North Greenbush Monday night.
The accident took place on Route 4, and the road will be closed between Valleyview Boulevard and Cumberland Farms.
Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1st presumptive positive case of coronavirus identified by Mass. lab
- Addiction activists rally on Advocacy Day
- No. 12 Duke explodes in 2nd half to fly past NC State, 88-69
- Crews respond to serious accident on Rte. 4 in North Greenbush
- Tuesday rally demanding greater funding for mental health services