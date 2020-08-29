Crews respond to rollover crash in East Greenbush

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to the scene of a rollover crash in East Greenbush Friday night.

A vehicle can be seen on its side, and a Mohawk Ambulance left the scene.

Luther Road near Elliot Road is blocked.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga