EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to the scene of a rollover crash in East Greenbush Friday night.
A vehicle can be seen on its side, and a Mohawk Ambulance left the scene.
Luther Road near Elliot Road is blocked.
LATEST STORIES
- 2 killed, 1 injured in Troy shooting near Glen, 7th Avenues
- ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- Crews respond to rollover crash in East Greenbush
- Texas oil industry dodges Hurricane Laura, but leaders still prepare for next storm
- State of Emergency, boil water advisory canceled in Whitehall