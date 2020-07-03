Crews respond to fire on Crane Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Schenectady Thursday night.

The fire took place at a house on Crane Street near Second Avenue.

Crews appeared to be focused on the attic of the home.

Everyone got out safely.

Following a fire on Crane Street and Second Ave in Schenectady. Fire crews have been working for about the past hour on this yellow building. Their focus is in the attic. pic.twitter.com/26wXJZmzTF — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) July 3, 2020

