SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Schenectady Thursday night.
The fire took place at a house on Crane Street near Second Avenue.
Crews appeared to be focused on the attic of the home.
Everyone got out safely.
LATEST STORIES
- Crews respond to fire on Crane Street in Schenectady
- Siena men’s basketball adds Steven Lazar
- Local county urging Governor to allow public fireworks
- Albany expands the Outdoor Cafe Program
- Passenger says flight with COVID-infected passenger ‘started badly and got worse’