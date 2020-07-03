Crews respond to fire on Crane Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Schenectady Thursday night.

The fire took place at a house on Crane Street near Second Avenue.

Crews appeared to be focused on the attic of the home.

Everyone got out safely.

