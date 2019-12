WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are responding to a major fire at the Tom and Jerry’s car wash in 3rd Avenue in Watervliet Friday morning.

#BREAKING Fire at Tom and Jerry’s car wash in watervliet pic.twitter.com/Tx3Rd3u6BA — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) December 20, 2019

Fire officials at the scene say the building is a “90% total loss” and will be knocked down later Friday afternoon. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

NEWS10 ABC has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story with the latest details.