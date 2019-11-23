Crews investigating Clifton Park house fire

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out at a Clifton Park home Friday night.

The fire took place around 9:45 p.m. Friday at a home on Barry Spur.

The fire chief said the family returned home to find smoke coming from the garage, which spread to the rest of the house. Flames were also found in the basement.

Around two dozen firefighters responded. They were able to knock down the fire by ventilating the roof and windows.

No injuries were reported, but the cold weather played a factor as the road was slippery and firefighters could be seen losing their footing.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.