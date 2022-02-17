GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews in Rensselaer County are out repairing potholes this week. Officials said crews from the Highway Department were recently fixing potholes on South Road in Grafton.

Potholes often form from the freezing and thawing of the groundwater under the pavement. Potholes are most prevalent in the spring. County Executive Steve McLaughlin asked crews to pay attention this week as temperatures change and more potholes become visible.

A recent report by QuoteWizard showed that New York ranks 10th for the worst potholes in the United States. According to AAA, drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes.