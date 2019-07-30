Crews clean damage as Capital Region braces for more strong storms

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)–People across the Capital Region continue to clean up after strong storms rolled through Monday night. One street in Rotterdam still waiting for power Tuesday afternoon after a large tree took down power lines.

Across the area in Bethlehem, other crews are working to salvage anything they can from a home that was struck by lightning causing a fire.

All of this as National Grid crews work around the clock to get the power back on before more storms potentially blow through again on Tuesday evening.

National Grid says if you experience power outages to call them right away or use their online resources to report.