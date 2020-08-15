Crews call off search for missing swimmer in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews called off a search Friday night for a man who went missing in the Hudson River.

Calls came in around 6 p.m. Friday for a male swimmer who went missing in the Hudson River off Route 4 in Fort Edward.

Several departments responded, but they called off the search around 9 p.m.

Crews will return to continue searching Saturday morning.

