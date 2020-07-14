Crews battling large mill fire in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a fire in Gloversville Monday night.
The fire took place around 9:15 p.m. at a large, abandoned mill on Rose Street.
