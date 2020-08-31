Two die in Fultonville apartment fire

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man and one woman died after an apartment fire broke out on 33 Main Street late Sunday night. Multiple fire departments responded to the fatal fire that displaced five families, all other tenants made it out safely.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said the building was a total loss due to heavy smoke, heat, fire and water damage. Fire crews responded to the call at about 10:32 p.m. Sheriff’s closed down a section of Route 30 A between Riverside Drive and Main Street at approximately 5 a.m.

The identities of the two adults that died as a result of the fire were released early Monday morning. Rodney G. Schrell, 32, and Catherine S. Griffin, 26, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

