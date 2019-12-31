Two dead after Tuesday morning house fire in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Warrensburg on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the rural home on Schroon River Road had likely been burning for a full hour before a plow truck driver spotted the blaze and called 911. By the time fire crews arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m., it was too late. The ranch home had already burnt nearly to the ground.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office confirms the remains of two people were found at the home, one on the first floor and the other on the second. A dog was also killed in the fire.

The Sheriff’s office confirms the home belonged to Doug and Gail Strodel, who owned a successful business on Main Street, D & G Hardware, for years.

Doug was also a coin collector and dealer. Rod Nelachapelle said Doug was the president of his local club, but had made a sad announcement earlier this month.

“He had to step back for a while, because come to find out he has stage 3 throat cancer that he was battling,” said Nelachepelle. “He was going to be taking chemo.”

Nelachepelle said he knew Doug and Gail for 20 years. He had been to their house where he said Doug sold coins on eBay after closing the business.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.