Crews battle Troy fire that spread to adjacent buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a fire in Troy that spread to adjacent buildings.

The fire took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 2nd Street. Officials said crews found a large fire that had spread from one building’s enclosed back porch to two neighboring buildings and caused significant damage. 

Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said his crews did a great job containing the fire; however, there was a challenge.

“Wind is always an issue,” he said. “A wind fed fire is a significant challenge. That could be one of the reasons why this fire got to such a large state before it was called in.”

No injuries were reported. It is currently unknown how many people have been displaced.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.

