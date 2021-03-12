Crews battle Troy fire that spread to adjacent buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling a fire in Troy that spread to adjacent buildings.
The fire took place around 8:30 p.m. Friday on 2nd Street. Officials said crews found a large fire that had spread from one building’s enclosed back porch to two neighboring buildings and caused significant damage.
Troy Fire Chief Eric McMahon said his crews did a great job containing the fire; however, there was a challenge.
“Wind is always an issue,” he said. “A wind fed fire is a significant challenge. That could be one of the reasons why this fire got to such a large state before it was called in.”
No injuries were reported. It is currently unknown how many people have been displaced.
The cause for the fire remains under investigation.