TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are battling an active structure fire in Troy. The fire is on 5th Avenue.

The call came in before 4:30 a.m. The person who reported the fire was unable to get out, but was eventually removed from the building and self-reported to the hospital.

No injuries have been reported. The fire chief said there was a mayday call at once point due to a firefighter falling through the floor. That firefighter is okay and remains on the scene.

The building is older, and the fire chief said these buildings are a challenge when is comes to fighting fires.

“They’re very difficult. Every building has voids and chases. The fire finds its way to spread throughout the building. This fire, although I don’t know where it started, worked its way up from a very low section of the building, all the way up through the cockloft,” said Chief Eric McMahon, Troy Fire Department.

At least three different fire departments are on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

