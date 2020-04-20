Crews battle fire at True Order Motorcycle Club in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews worked to put out heavy flames at True Order Motorcycle Club Monday morning.

The Fort Edward fire chief said the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival he said the middle section of the large building was billowing with flames. The clubhouse was part of a multi structure building that also housed motorcycles and classic cars.

Residents said that explosions were also heard in the early morning due to propane tanks that were in the building.

You can see video of the flames sent to us from viewer Debbie Warren in Fort Edward below:

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The fire chief said they used bucket trucks to hit the fire from multiple angles. At around 9 a..m. Monday morning crews were working on hotspots and putting water where it needs to be.

He said the flames spread through multiple sections of the building making it impossible to do an internal attack on the fire

There was no danger to nearby residences and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

