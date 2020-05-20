Fatal Schenectady fire being investigated as arson

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arson investigation is underway after a fatal fire broke out at a home on Elmer Avenue in Schenectady Wednesday morning.

The Schenectady Arson Task Force said there were two other fires on the street Wednesday.

According to the chief, one person was found dead in the attic of the home where crews believe the fire started.

The fire is under investigation by the Schenectady Arson Task Force. Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 382-5141 Ext: 5815.

