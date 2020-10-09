Crews battle house fire in Averill Park

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to a house fire in Averill Park Thursday.
Calls for the fire came in around 8 p.m. Thursday on Hicks Pond Road.
The Poestenkill assistant fire chief said everyone made it out of the house safely. The fire is not deemed suspicious.
