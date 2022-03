ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire broke out on Second Street in Albany Tuesday night.

The fire took place on the 600-block of Second Street across from Swinburne Park. Smoke could be seen coming from the building around 10 p.m.

Crews continued to work the fire late Tuesday night. A portion of Second Street is closed.

There is no word on any injuries. A cause for the fire remains under investigation.