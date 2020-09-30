Crews battle fire at Schoharie County school bus garage

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters are still on scene after a fire broke out at the Gilboa-Conesville Central School District’s bus garage. In a statement, the school district said the fire broke out at around 5:40 a.m. and the full extent of the damage won’t be known until the building has been cleared by the fire department.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene shortly after the fire started.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The school district has said food deliveries have been postponed until further notice.

