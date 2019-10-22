Crews battle fire at vacant Colonie building

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building on Central Avenue in Colonie on Monday.

The fire took place around 8:50 p.m. at an abandoned building in the area of Central Avenue and Lansing Road. A volunteer firefighter spotted flames coming out of a first floor window and called it in.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 45 minutes.

First responders used caution while battling the flames because the building is condemned. It used to be a school building.

No word on what caused the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.