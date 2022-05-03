LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped put out brush fires in Warren and Columbia counties. Several acres of land were burned as a result of both fires.

On April 29 around 3 p.m., forest rangers responded to a brush fire in Gallatin. When they arrived, the rangers found there were two separate fires about a mile apart, and they split up to tackle both.

The aftermath of one of the brush fires in Gallatin (DEC)

The DEC said the larger of the two fires burned about 14 acres and was likely started by someone burning cardboard. The smaller of the two fires burned more than two acres. By 7:15 p.m., both fires were under control and declared out the next day.

On May 1 around 6 p.m., a forest ranger responded to a call for a large brush fire in Lake Luzerne. Two more rangers were called in to assist the six fire departments trying to get the fire under control.

Crews battle the brush fire in lake Luzerne (DEC)

The aftermath of the Lake Luzerne brush fire (DEC)

The DEC said the majority of the 75-acre fire was on private property and no structures were threatened. Four rangers returned the next morning and contained what was left of the fire.

There is currently a burn ban in place in New York State that prohibits residential brush burning. The ban lasts until May 14.