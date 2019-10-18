Crest Inn shut down by the Department of Health

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Department of Health has shutdown the Crest Inn Wilton.
The motel is owned by the Hussain family, the same family accused in the Schoharie limo crash.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the family was trying to sell the motel.
The Department of Health issued the following statement regarding the closure:
On September 16, 2019, the New York State Department of Health notified Shahyer Hussain that he was no longer eligible for a permit to operate Crest Inn Suites and Cottages. Department personnel, along with Town of Wilton Code Enforcement and Saratoga County Department of Social Services (SCDSS), conducted an on-site assessment on October 18, 2019 due to the fact that the facility was still operating and occupied with guests, while living conditions were reportedly deteriorating.
Based upon the presence of a number of structural and fire hazards, evidence of sewage failure and water quality concerns resulting in a “Do Not Drink” Order, a decision was made to post placards at the facility and have SCDSS provide the current guests with assistance relocating.