ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Historically, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when the number of crash fatalities involving teen drivers tends to rise.

AAA refers to this as the 100 Deadliest Days.

Some factors that contribute to fatal teen accidents include speeding, drinking and driving, and distracted driving.

With recent fatal accidents involving teens in the Capital Region, experts are reminding teens to take it slow on the roads this summer.