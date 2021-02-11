Crash closes portion of 3rd Avenue in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of 3rd Avenue in Watervliet has been closed due to a crash.

Police said 3rd Avenue from Broadway to 8th Street is closed. They are asking people to avoid the area of the Watervliet Arsenal front gate.

It appears as though a vehicle crashed into a pole in front of the Arsenal gate and is heavily damaged. Several police officers, first responders, and an accident reconstruction team are on the scene.

A drone is also flying over head.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

